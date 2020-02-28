Opinion | News-Gazette: Budget plan rides on fall vote

To demonstrate that he’s tough on spending and looking to get the biggest bang for the buck, Pritzker recently embraced a plan to cut expenditures by $225 million. That’s a lot of money, but, unfortunately, not a lot of money in the context of state spending.

Financial analysts at Wirepoints note that $225 million “represents less than one percent of the 2021 budget,” which increases state spending by $2 billion from the current 2019-20 state budget.

In another effort to show his fiscal tough-mindedness, Pritzker announced he wants to put $10 million in the state’s rainy day fund. Perhaps symbolically potent, all that it means is that the state will be even slower in paying its stack of $7.2 billion in unpaid bills.

Finally, he again spoke of the importance of presenting a budget that balances spending with revenue, something that, like last year, he failed to do.

While acknowledging Comptroller Susana Mendoza in the audience, Pritzker neglected to acknowledge her recent report on the state’s financial status.

It revealed the depth of state existing debt — $214.5 billion — as well as the $3.4 billion deficit in the state’s current budget.