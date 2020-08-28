Opinion | News-Gazette: Charges cast a long shadow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This editorial appeared in the Aug. 19, 2020, edition of the The (Champaign) News-Gazette:

Let’s see now — with charges filed last week against state Sen. Terry Link, D-Waukegan, that makes four current or former members of the Illinois General Assembly in trouble with the law.

Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with federal investigators in multiple criminal investigations. Link, who was charged last week with federal income-tax evasion, has been cooperating with the feds in a bribery probe. Sen. Thomas Cullerton, D-Villa Park, is charged with stealing money and pension benefits from the Teamsters. Finally, former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, is charged with trying to bribe a state senator, presumably Link, to help pass gambling legislation.

If circumstances continue as appears likely — more charges against more public officials — people might start to get the idea that the people’s representatives in Springfield are something less than fully honest.

Can’t have that — so what better time for those who have yet to be indicted to start promoting ethics legislation?