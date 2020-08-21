Opinion | News-Gazette: Fall sports on campus up in smoke

UI athletic director Josh Whitman tried to put on a happy face, expressing the hope that the basketball season will come off as planned. He’s just trying to be positive because it beats being negative. But he doesn’t know — and can’t know — what lies just around the corner.

No one would have thought circumstances would ever get this bad, both in terms of health and collateral damage to the economy caused by the economic lockdown.

Before everything went south in March, Dr. Anthony Fauci was dismissing the possibility that people might need to wear face masks to protect themselves and others.

In fact, the inability of the powers that be to get a handle on the pandemic indicates that — try as they might — nobody really knows anything about stopping the virus. If a cure or a vaccine are really required to bring this public health threat to an end, there would appear to be no end in sight to the unending uncertainty we all are experiencing.

In the meantime, the status quo, different in some places than in others, leaves everyone, for the most part, frustrated, irritated and confused.

It’s a bizarre set of circumstances that leaves everyone at loose ends as they cope with the new abnormal.

Of course, things could be worse and, as events have shown, may get even worse before they get better, as they inevitably will. All people can do is grin and bear it, taking the bad with the worse and trying to move forward as best they can.

