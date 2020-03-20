Opinion | News-Gazette: Flat failure on property taxes

Democrats essentially ignored them while complaining that there is “no one real solution” that is “going to offer one-size-fits-all relief.”

“... you have all these ideas that come together, and no one can gain a majority to author a finalized report,” said state Rep. Mike Zalewski, chairman of the House revenue committee.

There are reasons for that.

Property taxes are imposed by local units of government, of which there are far too many.

To ease the burden on local governments, the state would have to both lower the locals’ costs while providing them with more revenue. So far, the state shows little interest in doing either to any significant degree.

As a consequence, spend-happy legislators want to raise taxes to support their policy while local officials rely on a steady stream of property-tax increases to meet their obligations.

That’s all well and good until property owners can’t take it anymore because they don’t have the financial resources.

Is that what’s happening in Cook and the collar counties? Is so, when will the contagion spread downstate, where property taxes are already high and constantly going higher?