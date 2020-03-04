Opinion | News-Gazette: Governor asking for trouble

This editorial appeared in the Feb. 28, 2020, edition of The (Champaign) News-Gazette:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants to ensure that as many illegal immigrants who are convicted felons as possible remain in the state.

That sounds crazy, right? But that’s the bottom-line impact of a new policy the governor recently implemented at the Illinois Department of Corrections and is actively defending.

“As Donald Trump continues to advance policies that tear apart families and terrorize children, the Pritzker administration is committed to using every tool at our disposal to protect immigrant families in Illinois,” a Pritzker spokeswoman said in response to complaints about the new policy made by the sheriffs of Kankakee and Livingston counties.

Pritzker’s concerns for illegal-immigrant families in Illinois may be considered commendable in some circles. But his disinterest in or disdain for public safety raises serious questions about his judgment on this question.

Here’s the crux of the issue.

Illinois prisons hold an undisclosed number of immigrants who illegally entered this country, committed serious crimes and were convicted of felonies and sentenced to prison.