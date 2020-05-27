Opinion | News-Gazette: Infected session

This editorial appeared in the May 24, 2020, edition of The (Champaign) News-Gazette:
With the state of Illinois in economic shambles, it would be folly to expect much positive from the General Assembly’s return last week to Springfield.
Consider the circumstances, the state has gone from a record-low unemployment rate to what has to be close to a record-high level of 16.4 percent. It’s impossible to say with certainty because the modern system of tracking joblessness began in 1976. With that caveat, the rate of 16.4 percent is the highest on record.
That horrific standard, the result of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s economic lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirius, represents a disaster on many fronts, mostly for those who have been put out of work, but also for the government entities that depend on revenues they anticipated but now won’t be coming in.
So what are our dear legislators to do in the midst of budget crunch time with not nearly enough tax revenue as they insist on spending?
Chicago state Rep. Greg Harris, a member of Speaker Michael Madigan’s leadership team, indicated that “the budget will call for borrowing from Washington to help cover expenses.”
That’s a lot of borrowing, because Pritzker’s $42 billion proposed budget, which takes effect July 1, is going to fall way short in the revenue department. The legislature’s commission on revenue forecasting recently reported that anticipated revenues are off by $2.7 billion for the current fiscal year that ends June 30.
If the state maintains its lockdown — or some form of it — for long, revenue problems will only compound on themselves. It’s kind of like a snowball rolling down a hill, getting larger and picking up more speed as it goes. Reversing that reality will be one of the biggest economic challenges this state — and nation — will ever face.
But that’s a long-term problem. Legislators are focused on what’s right in front of them — the budget. So it is no surprise they did the same thing when times are bad as they did when times were good and their financial reach exceeded their grasp — spend money the state doesn’t have.
Legislators are hoping to take advantage of what they perceive as the federal money tree. The biggest dreamer among those in search of a bailout is new Senate President Don Harmon, who asked the federal government to give Illinois $40 billion. They won’t get that much, but they’ll get enough to paper over budget holes and pacify various interest groups so they can focus on their re-election campaigns.
The session was not without its moments of comedy and farce.
One legislator, state Rep. Darren Bailey, refused to wear his coronavirus face mask, a pointless exercise of protest. He was ejected from the House by an overwhelming vote. When Bailey returned the next day, he had his face mask on. So what was the point, except to generate a very simple and relatively unimportant news story that drew attention from more important things?
Another disappointment was what looks to be the legislature’s decision to give government workers another paid holiday — Election Day in November.
Why? Isn’t 12 holidays enough for them? Those in the private sector are expected to work on Election Day. What’s so special about government employees that super-majority Democrats felt compelled to provide an unnecessary day off?
The good news is that the legislation applies only to this election year. But once benefits are granted, they’re hard to take away, so the idea will be back.
One of the attributes of legislative action in Illinois is that House and Senate leaders like to wait until the last minute and then pass everything at once.
It makes oversight, debate and achieving a good understanding of what is in pending legislation very difficult. That, of course, is the idea.
So it was again with the whirlwind of legislative sausage-making last week, except that the pandemic session made conducting business as usual even more difficult.
In that respect, it’s going to take a while to sort out what legislators did in the name of the people of Illinois. Everyone, however, can be confident there’s more bad news on the way.
