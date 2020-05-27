Opinion | News-Gazette: Infected session

If the state maintains its lockdown — or some form of it — for long, revenue problems will only compound on themselves. It’s kind of like a snowball rolling down a hill, getting larger and picking up more speed as it goes. Reversing that reality will be one of the biggest economic challenges this state — and nation — will ever face.

But that’s a long-term problem. Legislators are focused on what’s right in front of them — the budget. So it is no surprise they did the same thing when times are bad as they did when times were good and their financial reach exceeded their grasp — spend money the state doesn’t have.

Legislators are hoping to take advantage of what they perceive as the federal money tree. The biggest dreamer among those in search of a bailout is new Senate President Don Harmon, who asked the federal government to give Illinois $40 billion. They won’t get that much, but they’ll get enough to paper over budget holes and pacify various interest groups so they can focus on their re-election campaigns.

The session was not without its moments of comedy and farce.