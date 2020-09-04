Opinion | News-Gazette: One more minor thing to handle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This editorial appeared in the Aug. 28, 2020, edition of The (Champaign) News-Gazette:

There are big problems and little ones — this is a little one.

But little irritants can seem bigger than they are when the sword of Damocles is hanging over one’s head.

That’s why this week’s announcement from the Illinois Commerce Commission about 10-digit dialing stands out as another burr under the saddle of the beleaguered people of Illinois.

Here’s the news straight from the horse’s mouth.

“The Illinois Commerce Commission ... remind(s) residential and business customers served by the 217 area code to prepare for the introduction of the new 447 area code. The 447 area code will be added as an overlay to the region currently served by area code 217 to ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers for the area. An overlay is the addition of another area code (447) to the same geographic region served by an existing area code (217). The ICC ordered an area-code overlay for the 217 area code on Aug. 15, 2006, to be implemented upon the exhaust of available unassigned 217 prefixes. An overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code or telephone number.”