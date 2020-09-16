Opinion | News-Gazette: Partisan politics

ComEd already has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement in which it is required, among other things, to pay a $200 million fine. Last week, former top utility executive Fidel Marquez was charged in the case, and all signs are that he will plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors.

But no other individual, including Madigan, has yet been charged. The investigation remains pending, and suspected targets, including Madigan, have lawyered up.

That’s why it borders on the unbelievable that Madigan or anyone else will participate in a substantive way with the six-member — three Democrats and three Republicans — House investigative panel.

In addition to Madigan, Republicans have indicated they wish to hear from a number of other key players in this controversy. They include former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, retired utility executive and lobbyist John Hooker, close Madigan friend and alleged conspiracy ringleader Michael McClain and Marquez.

But their lawyers will not — and should not — allow them to give substantive testimony in the unlikely event they are subpoenaed to do so. To do so with federal bloodhounds on their trail would be crazy.