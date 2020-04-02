Opinion | News-Gazette: Sausage making at its worst

This editorial appeared in the March 29, 2020, edition of The (Champaign) News-Gazette:

In a time of national despair, Congress rushed to pass an economic stimulus bill aimed at assisting individuals and businesses — both large and small — whose financial status is jeopardized by the ongoing and open-ended national economic shutdown.

At least most of them did. Others threatened to block the $2 trillion-plus legislative package unless they were able to funnel money to favored groups or causes that have nothing to do with the corona virus.

It will take weeks to identify and disclose all the financial provisions that were demanded as the price for passing a bill aimed at helping forestall a possible depression.

But Nikki Haley, the onetime U.S. ambassador to the United States, made a strong point when she released a statement via Twitter.

“These are the items included in the stimulus bill: $75 million for public television/radio, $25 million for the Kennedy Center, $75 million for the National Endowment for the Arts, $75 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities. How many more people could have been helped with this money?”

How many, indeed?