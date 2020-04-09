Opinion | News-Gazette: State officials need to be extremely careful in selecting prisoners for early release

There were about 38,000 male and female inmates being held in Illinois prisons as of Dec. 31.

So the outbreak, so far at least, is minimal, although it could spread, particularly at Stateville.

That’s why the corrections department has reported that “facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are placed on lockdown, which means there is no movement around the facility except for medical care.”

Circumstances were further complicated when civil-rights lawyers filed a lawsuit demanding the release of prisoners considered to be the “most vulnerable” to the coronavirus, no matter what crimes they were convicted of or sentences they are serving.

Ten inmates, including one serving time for murder, were named as plaintiffs in the class-action federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that “the state must take urgent steps to release, furlough or transfer to home detention all that qualify under the law, and particularly those who are elderly and medically vulnerable.”

It also asserts that “class members who are elderly and medically vulnerable, and those with pathways to release, must be released now.”