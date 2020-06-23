Opinion | News Gazette: The Politics of being impolitic

So far, proponents are sticking to the argument that Pritzker and legislators will only raise taxes on “millionaires and billionaires,” not middle-income earners. Indeed, they’ve already passed legislation that hits those with incomes above $250,000 with higher tax rates.

But, as Frerichs notes, passing a progressive income tax would allow legislators to target retirees’ income, as they can do now under the flat tax system, by placing higher income tax rates on higher levels of pension income.

Illinois currently has a flat tax rate of 4.95%.

Quentin Fulks, chairman of the Vote Yes for Fairness Committee, has emphasized that Pritzker’s current progressive income tax plan “does not tax retirement income,” and he’s right.

But that doesn’t mean, as Frerichs noted, that it could not be revised to set a variety of rates on a variety of levels and types of retirement income.

There’s a reason why opponents of the progressive income tax amendment call it the “blank check” amendment. It would give legislators a totally free hand to set a variety of tax rates on a variety of levels and types of income.