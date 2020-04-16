Opinion | News-Gazette: There are no kings here

Democrats, apparently concerned that more of their voters would stay home, wanted the election postponed. That action may well have served their electoral interests.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that “voting in most cities appeared to go smoothly,” including in heavily Democratic Dane County, where Madison is located. At the same time, there were complications in Milwaukee, another Democratic stronghold. The Journal reported that so many poll workers failed to show up that the number of polling places was reduced from 188 to five, resulting in long lines.

That, of course, is regrettable. But concerns about the coronavirus were hardly new, and voters had other options besides going to the polls. Wisconsin permits no-excuse absentee voting and early voting. Motivated voters have options in the event of special circumstances.

But one of those options is not the cancellation or the postponement of an election — unless, of course, authorized by the state’s policymaking branch of government in the legislature.