Opinion | News-Gazette: There are no kings here

This editorial appeared in the April 12, 2020, edition of The (Champaign) News-Gazette:
On March 17, Illinois held a primary election, one of three states to do so.
The election was held after Gov. J.B. Pritzker, in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, had closed schools, restaurants and bars and banned mass gatherings. Criticized for not canceling the election, Pritkzer defended what some considered to be his mistaken inaction by explaining that he did not have the authority to halt the election process.
Earlier this week, Wisconsin held a primary election that Gov. Tony Evers, on the eve of the election, sought to cancel by fiat. The Wisconsin Supreme Court, however, blocked the move because it ruled he did not possess the legal authority to cancel an election.
Perhaps Evers, Pritzker and other governors should possess such authority. Maybe special circumstances require special emergency powers.
If that’s the case, let the legislatures in the various states learn a lesson from the coronavirus pandemic and pass laws giving the executive branch this kind of authority. Until then, the notion that governors can do what they see fit under these kind of circumstances and expect the courts to rubber-stamp their actions should be summarily dismissed.
Those who suspect there’s a partisan tinge to the question of canceling the election are correct.
Democrats, apparently concerned that more of their voters would stay home, wanted the election postponed. That action may well have served their electoral interests.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that “voting in most cities appeared to go smoothly,” including in heavily Democratic Dane County, where Madison is located. At the same time, there were complications in Milwaukee, another Democratic stronghold. The Journal reported that so many poll workers failed to show up that the number of polling places was reduced from 188 to five, resulting in long lines.
That, of course, is regrettable. But concerns about the coronavirus were hardly new, and voters had other options besides going to the polls. Wisconsin permits no-excuse absentee voting and early voting. Motivated voters have options in the event of special circumstances.
But one of those options is not the cancellation or the postponement of an election — unless, of course, authorized by the state’s policymaking branch of government in the legislature.
This country has gone through hard times before. It’s held elections during the Civil War, the Depression and World War II. New York City had a mayoral election shortly after the 9/11 attacks that devastated the city. NYC officials explicitly rejected proposals to cancel the municipal election and permit then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani to remain in office after the expiration of his term.
Our public officials must be constrained by the limits of their authority. They can go up to the edge but no further, no matter how benign or malign their intentions may be.
