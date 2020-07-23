Opinion | News-Gazette: Virus numbers tell a grim story

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This editorial appeared in the July 19, 2020, edition of The (Champaign) News-Gazette:

Continuing his battle to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week announced a more targeted geographic approach to the problem.

In doing so, Pritzker repealed his earlier decision to set up rules applying to four regions of our large, industrial state. Now, he’s created 11 zones that will allow health officials to take a much more narrow approach in identifying and dealing with any outbreaks.

Pritzker also raised the possibility of re-imposing restrictions on businesses and individuals in zones where coronavirus statistics reveal a growing problem.

Pritzker’s more precise approach — moving to 11 zones from four — is a tacit admission that critics were correct when they argued that his initial approach was far too broad to apply to the state’s 102 counties. Without saying that specifically, that’s what he said.

“We’re continually evaluating what works and what doesn’t work,” he said.

That’s a common-sense approach on public-policy questions, particularly this one.