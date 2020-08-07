Opinion | News-Gazette: Virus still has everyone on defense

It’s impossible to make everyone happy, but the pandemic makes clear that it is certainly possible to make everyone unhappy.

Misery may, generally speaking, love company. But in this case, misery is just making everyone miserable.

And for how long? Things may get better, as Pritzker hopes they will, but could get worse as well. No one can say, with confidence and credibility, what lies ahead.

Meanwhile, the numbers of infections and deaths just keep rising.

As of Thursday, Illinois had 176,363 infections, a rate of 1,391 per 100,000 population. Deaths were at 7,564, a rate of 60.4 per 100,000.

Compare No. 5-in-population Illinois to No. 1 California. The latter has had 484,913 infections, a rate of 1,227 per 100,000, and 8,908 deaths, a rate of 22 per 100,000.

Now compare those numbers to New Jersey, whose population of 8.8 million makes it No. 11 among the states. It has had 180,600 infections, a rate of 2,033 per 100,000, and 15,798 deaths, a rate of 178.2 per 100,000.

With less population, New Jersey has had more infections than Illinois and a death rate three times that of Illinois and six times that of California.