Opinion | Northwest Herald: New speaker needs to keep change going

Welch made a lot of reform-minded promises to his colleagues to secure their votes, and we’ll be interested to see whether and how he fulfills those promises.

Welch announced his leadership team this week. On the roster are several new faces, and that’s an encouraging sign.

But questions remain: Who will be appointed to lead the different committees, in particular the Rules Committee where many a bill has died? How will the rules governing how the House runs change?

Will we still see bills hundreds of pages long dumped into the laps of legislators with no time to read them before the vote is held?

We have reasons to be skeptical:

Not only did Welch come up through the Madigan machine, he chaired the special investigating committee tasked with looking into Madigan’s role in the ComEd bribery scheme and determining whether discipline should be pursued.

Welch made the decision in October to postpone any further meetings by the committee until after the election and ensured the committee made no disciplinary recommendations.

We are hopeful Illinois is turning a corner — it desperately needs to — but more still needs to happen for that to become a reality.

