Opinion | Omer Osman: IDOT projects are coming to life across state

The Illinois Department of Transportation is in the midst of the most challenging, most exciting time in its history.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit this spring, IDOT has kept its focus on keeping the state’s infrastructure in good, safe condition. And, under the leadership of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, we have not once wavered in that responsibility.

We have been open for business at all times, with a focus on the mission of maintaining a reliable system of transportation for Illinois, while putting in place safety precautions for employees, contractors and the public.

Our roads and bridges have remained open and will stay open. Projects have continued uninterrupted. Maintenance and operations staff have stayed on duty throughout the state, at times working with frontline responders to get personal protective equipment and medical supplies where they were needed most. And, our rest areas have been open and undergoing frequent cleanings, continuing to provide a vital resource for the trucking industry and the traveling public.

During this unprecedented time, we have gone above and beyond, continuing to do great things that will impact Illinois for generations to come.