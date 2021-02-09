Opinion | Paul Schimpf: JCAR should reject politicization of teacher certification

Who should control and make decisions about your child’s education?
In our society, these decisions are commonly understood to be the right of parents, school boards, and local superintendents — not unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats.
I have always insisted that school board seats are among our most important elected positions. Few rights are more fundamental than being able to raise your children in the best manner possible. School board members are accessible and accountable to you as a parent. Unelected bureaucrats, such as members of the Illinois State Board of Education, do not answer to the voters.
In December, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) proposed a new set of culturally responsive mandates for Illinois teachers that inject politics into the teacher certification process. In their original form, these mandates required the teaching of “progressive” viewpoints. At this time in our political culture, progressive has become synonymous with the Democratic Party. Instead of focusing on academic proficiency, these standards will require educators to teach that America is the land of oppression, not opportunity. Furthermore, the mandates fundamentally restructure the relationship between a student and a teacher, making them “co-creators” of their curriculum.
On Feb. 16, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR), comprised of six Republicans and six Democrats, will decide whether ISBE’s proposed education mandates will stand.
JCAR is a process committee, not a policy committee. It reviews the myriad of rules produced by Illinois administrative agencies for compliance with existing statutory provisions and intent, the terms of the Illinois Administrative Procedures Act, and, finally, an overall reasonableness test. This means that the members of JCAR should not be voting on whether they believe a rule is good or bad policy. Instead, they should assess the rule on whether it complies with existing statutes and authority put in place by the Illinois General Assembly.
The rules submitted by administrative agencies for review by JCAR carry a presumption of legality. If JCAR takes no action on a rule, it becomes law. If JCAR wishes to set aside or “suspend” a rule, such an action requires the votes of eight out of the 12 committee members.
I am not opposed to teachers attempting to understand their students and their backgrounds. These qualities are part of being a good teacher. But these proposed mandates from ISBE are an unreasonable and unprecedented push to politicize our children’s classrooms. Even more maddening, this comes at a time when, according to the Illinois Report Card, nearly two-thirds of Illinois elementary school children fail to meet requirements in English language arts and math readiness. Whether you are a Republican or Democrat, we should all agree that the focus of the Illinois State Board of Education should be on promoting academic excellence in Illinois classrooms, not politicizing teaching standards.
Since filing the rule with JCAR for approval, the Pritzker Administration has made small verbiage changes that do not change the intent, impact or consequences of the rule. If the rule had been fundamentally changed, the ISBE would have pulled it back for a new round of review. ISBE did not.
Instead, the Pritzker Administration has decided to stick with a rule that will politicize the teacher certification process in Illinois and further polarize what is already a volatile political climate. Illinois parents are adamantly opposed to the politicization of their child’s education. This is not an example of a responsible government action or a reasonable administrative rule. On Feb. 16, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules should protect the prerogatives of parents, school boards and the Illinois General Assembly and vote to suspend this misguided rule.
Paul Schimpf is a former Illinois state senator and was a member of JCAR for three years.