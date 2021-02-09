Opinion | Paul Schimpf: JCAR should reject politicization of teacher certification

JCAR is a process committee, not a policy committee. It reviews the myriad of rules produced by Illinois administrative agencies for compliance with existing statutory provisions and intent, the terms of the Illinois Administrative Procedures Act, and, finally, an overall reasonableness test. This means that the members of JCAR should not be voting on whether they believe a rule is good or bad policy. Instead, they should assess the rule on whether it complies with existing statutes and authority put in place by the Illinois General Assembly.

The rules submitted by administrative agencies for review by JCAR carry a presumption of legality. If JCAR takes no action on a rule, it becomes law. If JCAR wishes to set aside or “suspend” a rule, such an action requires the votes of eight out of the 12 committee members.