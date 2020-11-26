Opinion | Paul Schimpf: More questions than answers about LaSalle Veterans Home

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Illinois Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, on which I serve as Republican spokesman, held an oversight hearing on the tragic spate of COVID-19 deaths at the LaSalle Veterans Home. In less than one month, 27 veterans — over 20% of the home's 120 residents — lost their lives to this deadly disease.

The state of Illinois made a commitment to these veterans, and their families, to care for them with safety and dignity during the twilight years of their lives. We owe it to them, their families, and the people of Illinois to determine whether this tragedy could have been averted. Unfortunately, Tuesday's hearing left me with more questions than answers.

Three facts came out in Tuesday's hearing that the people of Illinois should find appalling.

First, the involvement of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) in response to the LaSalle outbreak was too little, too late. Even though cases at the facility were skyrocketing on Nov. 1, IDPH did not make a site visit until Nov. 12. I am simply astounded that IDPH knew about a major COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home but still waited more than 10 days to conduct a site visit, examine conditions and procedures at the home, and recommend remedial action.