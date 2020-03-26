Opinion | Paul Schimpf: Time for a plan on COVID-19

As we evaluate our citizens’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot reach any other conclusion than that Americans’ resolve and ability to come together remain strong. Executive leadership has successfully mobilized and educated the public on the steps to slow the spread of the virus.

We are at a point in our response, however, where success requires that we look beyond the daily infection numbers and plan a strategy for a resilient society that can remain economically vibrant in the presence of COVID-19. If America’s military operations in the past two decades have taught us anything, it should be that planning for the exit or operational conclusion is as important as the initial mission.

Indefinite economic shutdown — like indefinite war — is not sustainable. The American people have a tremendous capacity for patience, sacrifice and courage. Their supply of those quantities, however, is not unlimited.

Therefore, our leaders need to start talking about the point where we reopen our businesses and move our economy back toward normal. I am not advocating for an immediate end to social distancing and reopening schools — far from it. I believe those moves should occur when we assess that our medical capacity is capable of handling the influx of hospitalizations that likely further cases of COVID-19 will cause.