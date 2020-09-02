Opinion | Paul Schimpf: Use hospitalization rate, not positivity, to assess mitigation

IDPH’s own data backs up this assertion. From July 5 through Aug. 28, as the Region 4 positivity rate climbed from 4.8% to 10.4%, the hospitalization rate only increased by two patients from an average of four admissions per day to six. On Aug. 29, it dropped back down to five admissions per day.

I also question whether the positivity rate accurately depicts the amount of COVID-19 present in our southwestern Illinois communities. The COVID-19 positivity rate does not represent the amount of positive individuals in our communities. Instead, the positivity rate simply gives the percentage of administered COVID-19 tests that come back positive.

Furthermore, the positivity rate is also based on test results — not individual patients. This means that one COVID-19 positive individual who is tested at multiple times during their treatment will contribute a significant number of positive test results to the positivity rate calculation. And even that data may still be incorrect. On Aug. 29, the New York Times published an article arguing that the methodology for COVID-19 testing likely generates positive results from statistically insignificant genetic virus fragments.