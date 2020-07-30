Opinion | Quincy Herald-Whig: Border state mayors challenge residents to mask up

As the mayors pointed out, it’s really a matter of being good neighbors. This virus easily can be passed on for days before carriers even know they’re infected. By wearing a mask, they significantly reduce the chance they might pass on the virus. That carrier could be any one of us, and we never know when we might pass the virus on to someone whose body could be ravaged by the immune response that is killing or causing serious long-term conditions for so many people.

The mayors were joined at the gathering by Blessing Health System’s Chief of Medicine Dr. Chris Solaro and Dr. Erik Meidl, an internal medicine physician at Hannibal Clinic. The physicians shared scientific evidence to support the mayors’ push, reminding those gathered that masks have shown to be 70% effective in stopping transmission of the virus.

The reality is quite concerning. On June 16, there had been 44 cases in Adams County. By July 1, that number had climbed to 98. On Friday, Adams County surpassed 300 cases, and the numbers across the river are showing increases, as well.

An example was shared at the meeting of a previous cluster of cases from several weeks ago that reached 84 people across all three states before it was halted.

It’s a stark reminder to us all that it only takes one gathering to ignite a cluster.

We offer kudos to the mayors for coming together and demonstrating how regional this fight must be. This virus will not stop at rivers or borders in its search for a host. Our efforts to stop it must not, either.

