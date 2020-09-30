Opinion | Quincy Herald-Whig: Flu shots can save lives

Even after getting a flu shot, everyone should continue to follow the precautions that have been promoted since the coronavirus was discovered.

Everyone should wash their hands, wear a mask, maintain physical distance from other people, avoid unnecessary travel and stay home if they’re sick. These precautions are lifesavers, slowing spread of both the coronavirus and the flu within the Southern Hemisphere, where the flu season usually goes from April to September.

Hygiene and distancing efforts intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus transmission “have likely played a role in reducing influenza virus transmission,” according to an Aug. 31 influenza update from the World Health Organization. A flu vaccine is especially important for older people and those with underlying health conditions. These are the same people who are most vulnerable and need to minimize close interactions with others during an infectious disease pandemic.

Cold weather tends to keep more people indoors, and for those who share indoor spaces, it’s especially important to have flu vaccinations.