Opinion | Raymond Lenzi: 'We the People' vs. dark money

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s start with something we can all agree on: There’s too much dirty money in politics. The founding fathers never anticipated that only those with millions of dollars would be eligible to run for the United States Congress.

There are two theories of government. One is that the rich know best and, therefore, should rule because they have the most money. The other school of thought is that the general population of "We the People’s" interests should be the guiding force of representative government and not those who pledge themselves to do the dirty work of representing outside special interests.

We are challenging incumbent congressman Mike Bost to break his ties with dark and dirty money by agreeing to limit his campaign expenditures to $500,000. We’ve also challenged Mr. Bost (by way of certified letter) to join us in a series of public debates (online or virtual, as the virus will decide) in each of the 12 counties of our district. To date he has ignored our challenges.

First, let’s be clear about some facts. I worked with Mike Bost when he was a state legislator some 20 to 30 years ago. At the time I found him generally responsive and responsible. Now after more than 30 years in office, he has become something else again.