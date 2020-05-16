Opinion | Raymond Lenzi: 'We the People' vs. dark money

Let’s start with something we can all agree on: There’s too much dirty money in politics. The founding fathers never anticipated that only those with millions of dollars would be eligible to run for the United States Congress.
There are two theories of government. One is that the rich know best and, therefore, should rule because they have the most money. The other school of thought is that the general population of "We the People’s" interests should be the guiding force of representative government and not those who pledge themselves to do the dirty work of representing outside special interests.
We are challenging incumbent congressman Mike Bost to break his ties with dark and dirty money by agreeing to limit his campaign expenditures to $500,000. We’ve also challenged Mr. Bost (by way of certified letter) to join us in a series of public debates (online or virtual, as the virus will decide) in each of the 12 counties of our district. To date he has ignored our challenges.
First, let’s be clear about some facts. I worked with Mike Bost when he was a state legislator some 20 to 30 years ago. At the time I found him generally responsive and responsible. Now after more than 30 years in office, he has become something else again.
He has not held a public town hall meeting in more than three years. In 2019, he had the 412th worst voting attendance record in Congress. That’s out of 435. He accepted more than a million dollars in corporate super-pac money in his last election campaign in 2018. He has brought home no projects of significance after three terms in Congress.
The We the People campaign and movement say it’s time for a change. It’s time for a real representative who will serve the people, meet them in open forums and stand up to the lords of Wall Street and their puppets. We need a representative who will stand up for working families who are struggling hard to make ends meet and trying to provide healthcare for their families.
Mike Bost even opposes common sense healthcare legislation as he has voted 33 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and protections for pre-existing conditions. This would have cost 30 million people in the country their health insurance including 50,000 in our own district. Moreover, it would have cost 3,500 well paid healthcare jobs in the district, equivalent to a nearly $300 million payroll. It seems that Mike Bost cares more about pocketing millions in dark and dirty money from Big Pharma, the Koch brothers and the like than bothering to even hear what We the People have to say.
Mike Bost even opposes an increase in the minimum wage. This in the face of the COVID-19 crisis that many of the lowest paid workers in the district and country are now being revealed as the most “essential workers.” The hospital nurses, CNAs, farmers, field workers, grocery store employees, restaurant workers, postal workers, delivery and truck drivers and big box hardware and lumber staff are those who keep us fed, clothed and sheltered. They need a break.
Mike Bost has become out of touch and, frankly, lazy. He no longer works to represent us because he thinks he can coast to another term at nearly $200,000 a year while never even bothering to see what we have to say.
The COVID-19 crisis has taught us a few things. One is that the government can act big and quick when the banks, airlines, luxury cruise ships and big hotel chains are in trouble. Now we need a government that can act big on the challenges of healthcare, global warming, women’s rights and social and economic justice. As the old Bob Dylan song says: “The times they are a-changin'”. It’s time for someone to represent We the People. It’s time to retire Mike Bost.
Raymond Lenzi is the Democratic candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 12th District.
