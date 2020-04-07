Opinion | Rhonda Belford: Let's not derail Pritzker’s pledge against corruption

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This year is already proving challenging at the Illinois State Capitol. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic is testing Gov. J.B. Pritzker in particular.

Pritzker began the year with applause from both sides of the aisle for vowing to weed out corruption from within the state. The longer this virus crisis persists and shortens the legislative calendar, the more he may feel pressure to move imperfect bills without mandating that lawmakers modify them to meet his anti-corruption pledge.

Nevertheless, for the sake of the state’s taxpayers and the public’s trust, he must remain committed to restoring ethics in state government.

Perhaps no bill will test the strength of his pledge more than the Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA). Although his office essentially deemed that certain provisions within the legislation made it too controversial to pursue last year, certain interest groups are now touting it as must-pass before the end of the legislative session.

The CEJA has many good attributes. The legislature should pass it, and soon, but not before eliminating the troubling corrupt giveaways that are hidden in the bill.