Opinion | Rhonda Belford: Let's not derail Pritzker’s pledge against corruption

This year is already proving challenging at the Illinois State Capitol. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic is testing Gov. J.B. Pritzker in particular.
Pritzker began the year with applause from both sides of the aisle for vowing to weed out corruption from within the state. The longer this virus crisis persists and shortens the legislative calendar, the more he may feel pressure to move imperfect bills without mandating that lawmakers modify them to meet his anti-corruption pledge.
Nevertheless, for the sake of the state’s taxpayers and the public’s trust, he must remain committed to restoring ethics in state government.
Perhaps no bill will test the strength of his pledge more than the Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA). Although his office essentially deemed that certain provisions within the legislation made it too controversial to pursue last year, certain interest groups are now touting it as must-pass before the end of the legislative session.
The CEJA has many good attributes. The legislature should pass it, and soon, but not before eliminating the troubling corrupt giveaways that are hidden in the bill.
Gov. Pritzker has long called for the increased use of renewable energy in Illinois. And the CEJA will cut carbon emissions significantly while creating new green jobs in the state. However, along with advancing those goals, Springfield politicians also made sure to bury an inexcusable provision within the legislation that would allow energy giant Exelon to raise prices by over $400 million — a massive increase that will be paid in large part by individuals and small businesses.
This giveaway should come as no surprise. Exelon’s cozy relationship with state officials has been a constant source of the culture of greed and corruption that Pritzker says he wants to remove.
The FBI recently raided state legislators’ offices for information on their dealings with the company, including for possible collusion that prompted anti-consumer rate hikes. That’s why the governor urged Illinois politicians under investigation to remove themselves from key leadership positions within the state government. It’s also why, once it became apparent that the CEJA contained these special-interest Exelon provisions, the bill lost all momentum to pass last year.
As the coronavirus epidemic shortens the legislative calendar, the governor will receive pressure from special interests to “not let the perfect be the enemy of the good” and allow the bill to move forward. Doing so would not only violate his anti-corruption pledge, but it would also jeopardize the future of clean energy. After all, if he allows the legislature to rig the deck in favor a billion-dollar energy company with a massive lobbying presence, it could create insurmountable barriers to entry for other, less well-connected renewable energy firms in the years to come. The rich and well-connected would once again control Illinois.
The people of Illinois support the governor in his fight for a cleaner government. Abandoning efforts to end corruption in an effort to quickly pass bills is simply no longer acceptable in this state.
Here’s hoping Gov. Pritzker recognizes as much and demands that Springfield jettison the crony portions of the CEJA. The government has worked against the interests of the people for far too long, and change can’t come soon enough.
Rhonda Belford is a registered nurse who serves as chairman of the Hardin County Republican Central Committee, the vice president for the Southern Region for the Republican County Chairmen's Association of Illinois, and the deputy central committeewoman for the Illinois Republican Party for the 15th Congressional District.
