Opinion | Rich Miller: Blagojevich still hasn't apologized for the mess he made

He thrived on chaos because that kept him at the center of attention. His reign was marked by one bitter overtime legislative session after another as he did battle with his arch-enemy Madigan. It got so bad at one point that then-Rep. Joe Lyons (D-Chicago), one of the most chill state legislators you will ever meet, marched up to the press box to tell reporters in all sincerity that the governor had become a "madman." Then-Rep. Mike Bost called for his impeachment more than a year before Blagojevich's arrest. He literally drove people crazy just by being him.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was elected as a reformer in the wake of George Ryan's scandals. He held a big, showy Chicago press conference with every reform group imaginable during his first term to press for changes that would box in and embarrass his nemesis Madigan. And then he was reelected by ten points just days after his chief campaign fundraiser was busted by the feds.

Blagojevich was a populist phony. He fought for good things like universal children's healthcare and free public transit rides for senior citizens, but it was always about him. He rode a tall white show-horse.

He truly believed he could be president one day, then watched in growing horror as an obscure state legislator who practiced what he preached on reform rose to the U.S. Senate and then the White House.