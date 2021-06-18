Opinion | Rich Miller: Budget snafu leads to scramble in Springfield

The Senate has a huge Democratic super-majority, and it also has a remote voting rule, so dealing with the issue was no big deal.

The House was another story, however. Five House Democrats out of 73 were saying they couldn’t be in Springfield on Wednesday. Unlike the Senate, the House had no remote floor voting procedure, so it can only afford to lose two members before it fell below the 71-vote threshold required to accept the amendatory veto.

If House Speaker Welch couldn’t get enough members to Springfield to fix this problem, the New York bond houses could’ve conceivably dinged the state’s credit rating. The state is only a tick above junk bond status as it is.

Welch’s chamber made the drafting mistakes, and it was on Welch to fix them and, hopefully, never, ever do anything like this again. Last-minute, late-night budget votes have been far too routine in Springfield. It really needs to stop.

In the end, Welch decided to temporarily change the rules to allow for remote floor voting. The Republicans vigorously spoke against it, but two of their own members voted remotely (and against the budget fix, of course).

All but one of Welch’s members were either in Springfield or participated in remote voting.