Opinion | Rich Miller: Credit rating company owes Illinois payback

Almost nobody thought that Fitch was wrong about the future back then, even though the action seemed a bit too severe. A divided Congress and a Republican president’s open hostility to certain large-state Democratic governors who were also having budget problems made for a very bad situation.

But then the federal government began the first of what turned out to be several economic and state and local government fiscal stimulus measures. Then there was a change in the US Senate’s majority and the election of a Democratic president. Some very prudent Illinois budget moves of both increasing annual revenues and keeping spending flat all led to Illinois eventually emerging from FY21 with a budget surplus.

Indeed, state revenues for the just-concluded fiscal year (which ended June 30) finished $1.9 billion higher than the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget projected when the budget-makers were doing their business in May. The total was also $1.2 billion higher than projected in May by the legislature’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.