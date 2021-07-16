Opinion | Rich Miller: Inspector General position designed to be frustrating

We can go through the nuances of Pope’s resignation until the cows come home, but it doesn’t really matter. Literally nobody outside the General Assembly will care, and for good reason.

The hard truth is that every former LIG but one dating back to Tom Homer, the state’s first Legislative Inspector General, has publicly chafed at the restrictions they were put under.

It’s beyond clear that the General Assembly either needs to find a new Inspector General who understands and accepts the position’s limited role, or, better yet, the legislature needs to change the law so that no self-respecting reformer will be embarrassed to admit what they do for a living. Maybe they could find some spot in the middle.

Either way, the current setup clearly ain’t working and it’s up to the legislature to fix it.

Some of the reforms in the new ethics bill are good. Banning Monday night pre-session fundraisers was long overdue.

Forcing lobbying entities to disclose their “consultants” is also a much-needed reform. We currently have no idea who’s making money off of advising lobbyists how and whom to lobby. It’s downright shady and it has to end.