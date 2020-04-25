Opinion | Rich Miller: Journalists have to do better with virus

We've had the repetitive and even childish "Are we there yet?" sorts of questions for weeks on end, sometimes three, four or five a day during Pritzker pressers. All asked while hospitalizations continue to rise, the virus continues to spread throughout the state and deaths have taken an alarming upward turn. It's like some news reporters can't see the news in front of their faces. And too often, it's those very reporters who are the ones hogging the question period.

Some ask questions that can be answered with simple Google searches. For instance, a reporter recently asked the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health (who appears with the governor every day) how many COVID-19 patients were in the ICU. That information is posted on the IDPH website every day. The briefings aren't supposed to be quiz shows.

And then there are those who advocate for their own personal hobbies or interests.

"Golf courses," a Chicago TV reporter recently told the governor. "People are so anxious just to get out on the green, to be outside. Golf courses. Maybe you could do it in a socially distant kind of way?"

There are questions and then there is lobbying. That was lobbying.