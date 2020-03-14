Opinion | Rich Miller: Legislature still has work to get done

You get a good look at someone's character in times like these, so we'll see how well everyone cooperates at the state and local levels when it comes to those "must-pass" bills and if anyone tries to play any games.

They need to pass a budget, perhaps a lump-sum or six-month (or both) budget to allow the state government to operate in these uncharted waters. Beyond that, there's some cleanup work to do on some of the myriad laws the legislature passed in an end-of-session rush last May. They also may want to look at some legislation designed to help people, business and local governments get through this emergency.

A Chicago casino might fit into that latter category since the city's precariously ill-funded pension funds are undoubtedly taking a shellacking these days and the casino was designed to help two of the funds. Not to mention the state revenues that could be lost. The state backstops McPier's bonds, and McCormick Place has lost over a half-dozen conventions in the past several days with more cancellations guaranteed, so that probably needs to be looked at.

I could go on, but you get the idea.

Decades of misfeasance and malfeasance have left the state with zero cushion to handle the coming blows. The same goes for the city and for far too many other municipal entities throughout the Prairie State.

"Together, we'll find a way to the other side," the governor pledged during a recent news conference. Let's hope so, because that path is looking extremely perilous right now. At bare minimum, everyone at the top needs to pull together and stay together.

Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.

