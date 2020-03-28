Opinion | Rich Miller: Pandemic may end in stronger relationships

Harmon, who's known as a policy wonk, said he's doing some work in his home at the dining room table or at a desk in the family room. The Democratic leader all but closed his district office, which is less than a mile away from his Oak Park house, so he spends a lot of time there.

I asked the rookie president what the lowest point of the past few weeks has been for him.

"I think the starkest point was the realization that I was being asked to make decisions that would literally affect people's health in such a material way. That was a sobering moment."

Asked what has inspired him the most, Harmon said it would have to be "the willingness of everyone to put aside the usual points of bickering."

"In some odd way," he continued, "I think (Senate Republican Leader) Bill Brady and I are going to have a much more productive relationship in the long term because it was forged in this odd time, when we had a responsibility greater than to our caucus or to our party, but to the state and to the country and to the world.