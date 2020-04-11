Opinion | Rich Miller: Policy Institute, Pritzker bickering

"We usually ignore the Illinois Policy Institute's institutionalized and reflexive partisanship, but in this time of crisis, we cannot afford to let this dangerous ideology go unanswered. We all want the economy to reopen — no one more than the Governor. But to suggest that should happen before the science says it is safe is not only foolish, it's dangerous.

"In Illinois, more than 500 people have succumbed to the virus and more than 16,000 people have been sickened. Those numbers climb every single day and because of that fact, an overwhelming majority of Illinoisans are working together to flatten the curve. The IPI has lobbied for some atrocious policies in the past, but this time their efforts could mean the difference between life and death for many Illinoisans. They need to stop lying to people about what's at stake in this crisis and own up to the public responsibility we all have to be committed to a truthful and honest conversation about our collective public health."

Yikes.

A spokesperson for the IPI said they want the governor to establish "a process and timeline to safely and effectively open the economy, so we are not only protecting lives but also safeguarding livelihoods."

But a timeline simply isn't possible right now because literally nobody can say with certainty when this will all end.