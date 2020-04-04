Opinion | Rich Miller: Pritzker hopes order will help health care

So, how can the governor legally sweep away almost all civil liability for those providers? Well, it's in state law.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act gives the governor a ton of powers, and exempts health care workers and others from certain civil liability during a pending or actual disaster while under contract or direction from the government.

Pritzker's EO specifically directs medical facilities, personnel and volunteers to "render assistance in support of the State's response to the disaster." That gubernatorial order triggers the law's provisions.

Everyone from the federal government on down say it's about to get very real here (it already is in New York), and several hospitals will be overloaded.

A Pritzker administration official explained what's about to happen. "You tell your hospital, 'I know your standards of care are, say, 15 nurses on your ICU floor and now we're telling you to only have 10 nurses because you have nurses calling in sick, and you have 20 more patients, but you're just gonna have to tough it out and do that because you cannot turn anybody away who you can fit in a bed.'"