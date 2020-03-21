Opinion | Rich Miller: Thoughtful approach to pandemic

The governor can't do a whole lot about the testing situation because the federal government has so thoroughly botched its handling of this pandemic. But the state is making some progress. Pritzker told reporters last Thursday that as of Wednesday Illinois was able to conduct more than a thousand tests. "And in just a few days," he said, the state "will be increasing that to more than 2,000 tests per day." But even at that rate, it would take 18 more days to catch up to where Italy was at that time, adjusting for population size (Italy has five times as many people as Illinois

The governor is cautiously aggressive. He wasn't the very first governor to close bars and restaurants and cancel parades, but he was among the first, for instance.

You can almost see Pritzker's thinking play out if you pay attention to what he says. He telegraphs his actions, which, frankly, is a good thing. He broadly hints that he will do something, which gets everyday people debating the topic among themselves. He does not suddenly announce anything out of the blue. Slamming people with surprises before most are ready could erode confidence. Just look at the mess in D.C.