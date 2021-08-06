Opinion | Rich Miller: Union kicks back on vaccinations

But according to the state, about 70% of prison inmates who are in or who have moved through the system have been fully vaccinated. 82% of all patients and residents in Department of Human Services facilities are vaccinated. Between 96 and 100% of Department of Veterans’ Affairs home residents are vaccinated, depending on the facility. And 62% of young people currently in the Department of Juvenile Justice system have been vaccinated.

It’s time the state stopped waiting on frontline workers to come to their senses while drawing a government paycheck. Too many of AFSCME’s members are not part of the solution, they’re “part of the problem.”

And the FOP can complain about “vaccine shaming” all it wants, but logic and reasoning haven’t worked nearly enough. Not even money has worked.

The state rolled out a special cash and prizes lottery program just for workers in those four agencies to try to increase vaccination rates. On-site clinics were set up to make it more convenient for employees to get their shots. The union also admirably tried to help convince its members to vax up. The carrots didn’t work. The stick is what’s left.