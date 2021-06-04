Opinion | Rich Miller: What you see from Welch is what you get

I interviewed both House Speaker Chris Welch and Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week, so I thought I’d tell you about one of the overlaps.

Welch followed a man who had been in office for decades, so comparisons are unavoidable. When former House Speaker Michael Madigan was around, we were always playing endless guessing games.

What is he really up to? What does he really want? What’s he really trying to say?

I almost never got that sense with Welch this year. He was usually pretty upfront. He’d say he was going to do something, and then, for the most part, he’d do it. There were no major guessing games. I wondered if that was a conscious decision and whether it would continue in the future.

“You know, Rich," he said, "I like to say I've been successful in politics for 20-plus years now because what you see is what you get. I try to be straight up with people. They may not like the answer that I give them, but they like the fact that I give them the truth. And I think that's been a successful recipe for me in politics, and I'm going to continue to be that way. I think it's important that you just be straight up and straightforward with people no matter what the position is.”