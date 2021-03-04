Opinion | Roger Eddy: JCAR and you: How a rule becomes a law in Illinois

Often, when I was a member of the House, I would scan the hundreds of bills proposed to look for the words, “subject to rule making authority.” When I saw those words, I knew that I was voting to yield some of my duty as a lawmaker to an unelected bureaucratic agency of the state. I also understood this authority could last forever or until a new law repealed it. Not often was there discussion about the intent and limitations of the rule-making authority being granted in the legislation. Keep in mind, these rules, once promulgated, have the effect of law and are enforceable by the executive branch. When Rod Blagojevich was governor, he refused to follow some of the rules and called JCAR “advisory.” The Illinois Supreme Court ruled otherwise when a pair of GOP operatives took Blagojevich to court. The court upheld the authority of JCAR as created by the 1978 Procurement Act.