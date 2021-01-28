Opinion | Roger Eddy: On impeachment, we must follow our ‘Great Charter’

Impeachment has been used very little in the history of the United States. It is prudent to reflect upon the original words contained in the U.S. Constitution related to impeachment. The U.S. Constitution was spawned from a document called the Magna Carta, or the “Great Charter.” Originally published in 1215, the Magna Carta is one of the most important documents in the history of the world. Within it, the principle of written laws for all was established. The document was agreed to by King John of England and it applied to him.

When the U.S. Constitution was written, the clear goal was to ensure we would be a nation of laws and not of men. To guarantee that concept, a process was included to apply to all office holders, including the president. The definition and process of impeachment is spelled out in our Constitution. Article 2, Section 2, Clause 5 states, “The House of Representatives shall chuse (sic) their Speaker and other Officers; and shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.” In Article 2, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution are these exact words: “The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” Article 2, Section 3 specifically states, “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.” Finally, in Article 2, Section 3, Clause 7, the framers clearly describe limitations regarding the authority of the Senate, “Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.”