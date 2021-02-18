Opinion | Roger Eddy: The need for Illinois to map its way to ‘fair’

The real question is whether the current system as described in the Illinois Constitution results in a fair map. When one party controls the entire process, there will ultimately be questions about the map being “fair.” New Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch probably captured the essence very well when he recently said that he was indeed in favor of “fair maps.” He then quickly added that his definition of a “fair map” might be different than yours.

I was introduced to the concept of map drawing in a real way in 2001 when I ran for state representative in a newly drawn map. The 109th legislative district included all or parts of eight counties in east-central Illinois. The counties included all of Crawford, Clark Cumberland and Lawrence, most of Edgar County, plus portions of Effingham, Wabash and Shelby. Only four of the counties were completely within the legislative district. It is understandable that when attempting to draw a map that, except for highly populated counties, it might be necessary to split counties. However, several towns were split, including Effingham, Shelbyville and Mount Carmel. In Mount Carmel the map split the east and west sides of Cherry Street. This was not “fair” to the people, as many were confused as to who represented them.