Opinion | Roger K. Lyons: To what, as Americans, are we dedicated?

Twenty minutes of reasoning.

“Come now, let us reason together,” as Isaiah 1.18 implores. What is this proposition we call America? To what, as Americans, are we dedicated?

Surely “that all persons are created equal,” and not by virtue of region nor race nor religion nor class nor age nor ability nor gender nor sexual orientation nor education. Rather, created equal by virtue of being a human being. If you are a breathing Homo Sapien ("wise one") within the judicial territory of the United States, that means you and your neighbors — equally protected under the laws, as established in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, 1867.

And yet, African-American men did not get the right to vote until 1869 (the 15th Amendment). Women of all races did not until 1920, four amendments to the Constitution later. Unimpeded access to the polls has been blocked by various taxes, tests and rigors of registration. The Equal Rights Amendment has still not been ratified, needing one more state’s approval to be enacted. In my lifetime, education was considered a matter of separate, segregated access. Today, insurance companies in America do not allow a reimbursable treatment code for "marriage counseling," because we still are not sure who can be married to whom. And immigration policies barricade clear paths to citizenship.