Opinion | Sam Stearns: Collusion is corruption

How do you lose money selling truckloads of timber? By spending more money than the timber is worth “administering” the sale; and most egregiously by reimbursing the timber/paper companies for the cost of building their own logging roads. Just recently, after environmentalists exposed this practice, the Forest Service has juggled some digits to better hide this subterfuge — but it still exists.

Why on earth would the “professionals,” who are paid handsomely to manage our national forests, agree to such a scheme? Because funding for the Forest Service is tied to archaic laws such as the Knutson-Vandenberg Act, which incentivizes this environmental degradation and fiscal mismanagement. The bottom line is that the more money the Forest Service loses selling our timber, the more money they get in their budget. And the overriding principle of any bureaucracy is to perpetuate the budget.

You can bet that laws and budgetary gimmicks like this were not dreamed up by environmentalists nor average citizens. Timber industry lobbyists and the lawmakers they bankrolled crafted this legislation and maintain it to this day.

Most recently this kleptocracy has set its sites on the waterfall timber sale, packaged as a phony “stewardship” project. This corruption is not confined to federal agencies. It abounds on the state level as well.