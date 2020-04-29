Opinion | Sandra Pfeifer: Are we getting to know each other better while staying apart?

The coronavirus pandemic has brought to us a kind of chaos that has never been seen before by anyone who is alive now. Questions about the coronavirus abound everyday — new details, new statistics, new advice, new rules, new ways to cope — it is hard to know where to start.
How many have tested positive today in the country?
How many locally?
How many in the world?
What is the most important thing to know today?
Who do we believe?
Is there additional stress involved with information overload?
Is our home safe?
Do others have a safe home?
What food is best to buy when going to the grocery?
Should I even go to the grocery … can we do without?
How to pay the rent or the mortgage?
What is needed … where is it needed … who needs it most?
Who do we believe?
Can we find ways to laugh?
Are we all feeling weltschmerz? (world pain)?
With one conundrum after another to grapple with, a mess of highs and lows, and so many questions, how do we find our common ground? Our humanity hangs in the balance. How we choose to be with one another at this time will ripple out for many years to come — both good and bad. It is a time of great transition.
There is more reason than ever to understand that we need to be our own heroes and heroes to our friends and family and neighbors and in our communities and country — we will have to depend on our own innate sense of humanity and survival to get through this and grow as a country that retains its union and civility. Margaret Mead once said, “Helping someone else through difficulty is where civilization starts.”
Ostensibly, this is not a time to be mean or unpleasant to anyone. Overall, it is a good time to be kind. It is a good time to play by the rules, a bad time to defy them. In good times, we are better able to control social transgressions, but right now, we are too busy just trying to survive. So be kind is the message, be thoughtful, help where you can, and always social distance.
There is a universal truth that we know in our hearts about helping each other, looking for the good and always having hope. “Choose hope and never underestimate the power of connection. It’s what we’re here for,” Franklin Slaton once said.
Every day we hear of thoughtful ways people are helping each other.
Reporter Nicholas Kristof observed doctors and nurses in a Bronx hospital tending to a dying patient, “… they gathered their team together, they hold the person’s hand, they repeat the person’s name and they have a moment of silence, trying in some way to honor and insert the dignity and humanity that we all feel in this incredibly difficult time …”
There are hundreds of thousands of health care workers all over the country who, even though they may in normal times deal with life and death issues, have had to step up in ways they never dreamed of before. There is no way to thank them all appropriately, they are superheroes.
There is practically nothing that will make the massive amount of deaths any less painful; there is unimaginable sorrow in the country. We are grieving as a nation and we are all in this together.
Many of our small businesses in Southern Illinois will remain closed, farmers and farm workers will be in dire need, money for basic living expenses will be in short supply, children will miss important school events, yet we know it is imperative that we follow the guidelines for this pandemic set by our governor, less we be drawn into the worst-case scenario.
Sometimes, in a crisis, we find out who we really are, what we are capable of, and what really matters. Remember, we are all in this together.
Sandra Pfeifer is a social issue documentary filmmaker and media artist who has lived in Pope County for 40 years.
