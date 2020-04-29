Opinion | Sandra Pfeifer: Are we getting to know each other better while staying apart?

There is more reason than ever to understand that we need to be our own heroes and heroes to our friends and family and neighbors and in our communities and country — we will have to depend on our own innate sense of humanity and survival to get through this and grow as a country that retains its union and civility. Margaret Mead once said, “Helping someone else through difficulty is where civilization starts.”

Ostensibly, this is not a time to be mean or unpleasant to anyone. Overall, it is a good time to be kind. It is a good time to play by the rules, a bad time to defy them. In good times, we are better able to control social transgressions, but right now, we are too busy just trying to survive. So be kind is the message, be thoughtful, help where you can, and always social distance.

There is a universal truth that we know in our hearts about helping each other, looking for the good and always having hope. “Choose hope and never underestimate the power of connection. It’s what we’re here for,” Franklin Slaton once said.

Every day we hear of thoughtful ways people are helping each other.