Opinion | Sandra Pfeifer: Making a commitment to change

What happens when we fail each other as people — as a country? What do we do when some of the most important truths about who we are is hidden?

There is no more important time than right now to deal with the scourge of racism. The psychological and emotional effects are devastating to our whole culture. We must begin this task with honest and serious messages and some painful historical facts. America doesn’t do shame very well, and by hiding our shameful past, by hiding the truth, we can’t really progress as a nation or as a people.

We have to talk about it now, or face a world where tolerance and unity are ignored. Any productive discussion must begin with a clear understanding of how justice, accountability and healing affect all change — then and now. In order to do that, we must provide a level of knowledge that will bring important facts to light, facts that will advance a more truthful dialogue about the grim dynamics of Race in America.

With knowledge comes responsibility. Knowledge and responsibility are mates, they share the same heart, one cannot exist without the other. Once you know something, you can’t un-know it, so you become the caretaker of that knowledge — a steward of the truth, so to speak.