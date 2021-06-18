Opinion | Sandra Pfeifer: Now is the time to save our democracy

“If there is one overriding truth about democracy, it is that it is precious but vulnerable.” – David Kilgore
Now is the time. Inherent wisdom counsels us to be aware of the subtle and not so subtle elements that suggest concern for our democratic republic. Democracy doesn’t just happen it is maintained, by the people. It is hard work that demands a moral decency on countless levels. It is believed that, right after our constitution was set in place, someone asked Benjamin Franklin “What have we got now…”, he replied, “A republic, if we can keep it”. Wise words.
One theory portends that it is not just one thing that threatens a democracy, but the accumulated effects of many things, like poverty, corruption, apathy and cultural ignorance. Citizen engagement is key. Talking, participating, engaging in conversations that are meaningful, especially to one’s own community, that is what keeps a democracy healthy.
It is especially important to listen to one another. If we would allow ourselves to listen to each other we would be better able to identify whose wellbeing and freedoms are and have been threatened.
There is a time, a means and a place for the right things to rise up to show us the way, and in the case of the African American population, understanding why Black Lives Matter even exists has to be a sign that we have failed an important cultural initiative.
Innate decency urges us to put together the pieces of the puzzle that make up the journey and history of Africans and all Black people in America. The real history, the one that lets us see a rich and important culture whose American experience has long been neglected, overlooked and vastly misunderstood.
Black peoples’ American experience is complicated by many different kinds of human rights issues and injustices such that no one path would be fully effective. The work will have to cut across all disciplines and likely take years and even generations to accomplish, but it needs to be done. One reason we must begin this work now is because our democracy depends on it…so when we say, We the People, we mean, All the People.
It would be a mighty world if a powerful nation, like the United State initiated a national social movement to right a wrong, with a kind of restorative justice that atones, educates and enriches its population culturally and socially. If done with the utmost of understanding and love…and even forgiveness, we could succeed in this effort. But we must begin by doing the hardest of all tasks in a democracy, hearing the truth.
In Southern Illinois, on July 2, 1917, in East St Louis, Illinois, a large force of white citizens, consisting of men, women and children began a rampage of murder, mayhem and brutality in an effort to ‘rid the city’ of the Black population. The rampage quickly turned into a massacre. This event has been described as one of the worst racial massacres in U.S. history. A 6000-page congressional investigation revealed first-hand accounts that exposed the kind of nightmarish horror that went on for 24 hours.
It is unfortunate that the congressional report was classified as top secret for 80 years, not allowing any review of the circumstances that brought an entire community to be hollowed out from within.
The 1917 East St Louis Massacre devastated the city, yet no punishments or reprisals were ever enlisted and no compensations offered for the devastating losses to the Black community, whose homes and businesses were destroyed and whose families suffered overwhelming grief. It would behoove the entire region to begin a conversation about this important regional event, keeping the tenets of love, atonement and forgiveness uppermost in the discussion. By allowing, albeit encouraging, these kinds of talks locally across the nation, we can help save our democracy.
Sandra Pfeifer is a social issue documentary filmmaker and media artist living in Pope County.