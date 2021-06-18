Opinion | Sandra Pfeifer: Now is the time to save our democracy

Innate decency urges us to put together the pieces of the puzzle that make up the journey and history of Africans and all Black people in America. The real history, the one that lets us see a rich and important culture whose American experience has long been neglected, overlooked and vastly misunderstood.

Black peoples’ American experience is complicated by many different kinds of human rights issues and injustices such that no one path would be fully effective. The work will have to cut across all disciplines and likely take years and even generations to accomplish, but it needs to be done. One reason we must begin this work now is because our democracy depends on it…so when we say, We the People, we mean, All the People.

It would be a mighty world if a powerful nation, like the United State initiated a national social movement to right a wrong, with a kind of restorative justice that atones, educates and enriches its population culturally and socially. If done with the utmost of understanding and love…and even forgiveness, we could succeed in this effort. But we must begin by doing the hardest of all tasks in a democracy, hearing the truth.