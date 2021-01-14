Opinion | Sandra Pfeifer: Walking together in Illinois

“It is always at the moments of greatest darkness that we actually need the brightest light.” — Christiana Figueres
Glenn Poshard worried about the darkness, worried about the division that has filled the country, "our beloved country" as he calls it. Why is there so much hatred? The division he sees is all around us, evident in news stories, social media, and even within families.
Last September, worried that this divide might bring trouble or even violence, Glenn and his wife, Jo, began a quest for a way to span the divide; a bridge of reason and caring, to remind people that it is loving kindness that is our common ground and that no political or social divide is worth sacrificing our concerns for one another's well-being.
With care and forethought, in the middle of a pandemic, and with a deep sense of responsibility to his former constituents during the 10 years he was in the U.S. Congress, Glenn Poshard planned and organized 39 marches in each of the counties he represented based on the firm belief that all people have the innate ability to love their country, themselves and one another.
In each county, from Cairo to Belleville, people walked with him, marching around their respective courthouses, carrying signs in support of human kindness, no politics involved, only collective work to overcome our separations and bring us into a place united. This was a collective effort, and marchers proudly and courageously walked with Glenn sharing those messages of peace, hope and nonviolence.
The entire mission took 28 days, with Glenn and Jo marching in three counties a day.
The how and the why of a democracy is founded in its citizens and their active participation. A strong democracy forces us to think in common and act in common, all for the greater good. Democracies flourish only when populations are not divided and a strong democracy can transform conflict.
Glenn Poshard has studied our country's greatest leaders, what they said and when they said it, in troubled times and in times of transitions, and their words have always inspired him. This historical knowledge brought a special component to the marches. He rewarded the marchers at every stop by reciting, by heart, important speeches from Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and the Founding Fathers with the stature of a great orator.
In particular, the address President Abraham Lincoln delivered on Nov. 19, 1863 on the battlefield near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania gave people a sign of hope, when so many had lost it. Glenn recited the entire speech, all 272 words, at every march, clearly moving his audience, evidenced by pin-drop silence.
The importance of the Gettysburg Address is profound, and its relevance for us today can hardly be ignored … it not only contains a nearly perfect description of our democracy, “government of the people, by the people, for the people,” but also reminds us that moral force can bring a divided nation together, and that “it is rather for us, the living” to do that work.
Glenn’s friendship with John Lewis while both served in United States Congress also motivated him to bring attention to the fact that the act of nonviolence in the face of hatred and divisions was the only way to combat those behaviors. John Lewis urged us to redeem the soul of America and asked us to “… answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe”. Glenn Poshard faithfully responded to his friend’s wishes, by engaging ordinary folks in peaceful civic engagement that mattered.
America is in a painful place, sustained by a world pandemic and political mayhem that has forced a deep divide among us … we need hope. We need Glenn and more, but for now our calling is to do whatever we can to survive with our democracy intact and our hopes high for the future.
“Choose hope and never underestimate the power of connection. It’s what we’re here for.” — Franklin Slaton
Sandra Pfeifer is a social issue documentary filmmaker and media artist living in Pope County.