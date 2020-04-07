Opinion | Sarah Wasik: Illinois legislators should continue to make us proud by ending partisan gerrymandering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a lifelong Illinoisan, I have never felt prouder or safer to be a resident of this state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his administration are setting a precedent for pandemic response in a time of fear and uncertainty.

I have felt the need to defend my home state in the past; explaining why I decided not to go out of state for college and why I didn’t move immediately after I got my degree — taxes are too high, the government is corrupt and the weather is notoriously awful.

But Illinois’ aggressive and informed COVID-19 response has me feeling vindicated in my choice to remain. Our state and local government cares that we remain alive and make it through to the end of this crisis, which, as demonstrated by the state leaders in Texas and Florida, is not a given.

However, critics of Illinois government do have a point. As it stands, Illinois consistently ranks as one of the most corrupt states in the union. That’s, in large part, because we don’t elect our state officials: 80% of state-level races in Illinois went uncontested or were not really competitive because of partisan gerrymandering.