Opinion | Sauk Valley Media: Vote by mail expansion is good for public safety

The legislation also raises the standard for rejecting a vote-by-mail ballot by requiring local election authorities to appoint a bipartisan panel of three election judges to verify voters’ signatures and the validity of the ballot. Previously, only one election judge made this determination.

While opponents of the legislation point to the potential for voter fraud, statistics show that while fraud is slightly more common than in-person voting, it’s a minuscule amount, according to an NPR.org article.

The article cites an op-ed by Amber McReynolds, a former Colorado election official and now the CEO of the National Vote at Home Institute, and Charles Stewart, director of the MIT Election Data and Science Lab, which noted while over the past 20 years, more than 250 million ballots have been cast by mail nationwide, there have been just 143 criminal convictions for election fraud related to mail ballots. That averages out to about one case per state every six or seven years, or a fraud rate of 0.00006%.

About a quarter of all voters voted by mail in the 2018 midterms.