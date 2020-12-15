Opinion | Sen. Dick Durbin: We must act on legislation to help rural hospitals

The COVID-19 pandemic is surging to fatal new highs and compounding the strains facing Illinois’ rural hospitals. Across our state, hospitals and their health professionals — from the physicians and nurses, to the custodial and intake staff — are doing incredible work and deserve our gratitude.
So why hasn’t the Senate acted to prepare them better for this moment?
If you look across downstate Illinois, rural hospitals are the backbone of our communities. When it can often take hours to drive to access the best medical care, rural hospitals are essential. They also drive the local economy and often are the largest employers in the region.
In my conversations with leaders of more than 120 hospitals across the state since the pandemic started, it’s clear they are facing a double edge sword. On one edge, rising COVID-19 infections are causing increases in hospitalizations. This is putting stress on the hospital workforce and pushing them to the brink of surge capacity, with one-quarter of Illinois hospitals reporting to the federal government they are “critically” short on staff.
On the other edge of the sword, you have a financial nightmare that is pushing many rural hospitals to the edge of extinction and poses a dire threat to the economies of rural America. Even before this public health crisis, nearly half of all rural hospitals were operating on negative margins and one in four were at risk of closure. Outpatient procedures, which comprise 75% of rural hospital revenues, are being canceled due to the pandemic. On average, rural hospitals have only one month’s supply of cash on hand.
I worked to ensure the CARES Act invested in protective personal equipment, expanded telehealth coverage, and provided billions of dollars in relief funding for Illinois hospitals. But the lack of additional relief while the health crisis has worsened jeopardizes the viability of these hospitals to serve their communities. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell must wake up and act with the urgency this crisis demanded months ago to inject funds to communities in need, including for testing, to address health workforce shortages and stabilize our economy.
There are also bipartisan bills the Majority Leader has chosen to ignore for months that could extend a helping hand to rural hospitals.
One is a bill I introduced with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL, that would strengthen America’s health care workforce and lay the foundation for better preparedness for years to come. The Strengthening America’s Health Care Readiness Act would provide scholarship and loan repayment funding through the National Health Service Corps and Nurse Corps programs for tens of thousands of clinicians who agree to serve in urban and rural communities facing a shortage of providers. This could address health workforce shortages at rural hospitals and bolster health worker surge capacity to be prepared and respond to health emergencies.
Another important step to help rural hospitals is a bill I proposed with Sen. James Lankford, R-OK, called the Rural Hospital Closure Relief Act. The bill would allow some of the most vulnerable rural hospitals — facing financial losses in areas with shortages of providers and serving low-income communities — to quality for higher Medicare payments. This bill would provide a financial life raft to several rural hospitals in Illinois needing money to keep the lights on.
Months of Senate inaction has taken its toll on hospitals across Illinois. As the Senate debates the next COVID-19 relief bill, I will continue to push for bipartisan solutions that provide the increases in workforce and financial relief rural hospitals across Illinois desperately need.
Dick Durbin is a Democratic United States senator representing Illinois.
