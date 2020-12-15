Opinion | Sen. Dick Durbin: We must act on legislation to help rural hospitals

The COVID-19 pandemic is surging to fatal new highs and compounding the strains facing Illinois’ rural hospitals. Across our state, hospitals and their health professionals — from the physicians and nurses, to the custodial and intake staff — are doing incredible work and deserve our gratitude.

So why hasn’t the Senate acted to prepare them better for this moment?

If you look across downstate Illinois, rural hospitals are the backbone of our communities. When it can often take hours to drive to access the best medical care, rural hospitals are essential. They also drive the local economy and often are the largest employers in the region.

In my conversations with leaders of more than 120 hospitals across the state since the pandemic started, it’s clear they are facing a double edge sword. On one edge, rising COVID-19 infections are causing increases in hospitalizations. This is putting stress on the hospital workforce and pushing them to the brink of surge capacity, with one-quarter of Illinois hospitals reporting to the federal government they are “critically” short on staff.