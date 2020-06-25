Opinion | Sen. Paul Schimpf: Restart schools with local control

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We are not a 59-member school board." My fellow state senators repeatedly hear that refrain from me when the Illinois General Assembly debates mandates on local school districts.

I make that point for two reasons. First, most members of the Illinois General Assembly are not education professionals and bring less education knowledge to the table than local education specialists. Second, Illinois parents deserve to have their children's education decisions made by officials whom they can communicate with and, if necessary, hold accountable.

It's the latter reason that troubles me now upon the issuance of guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) on June 23 for the fall school restart. ISBE plays a critical role in P-12 education in Illinois. But that role should be in support of parents, local educators, and school boards who bear the primary responsibility for our children's education. ISBE should assist and supplement their work, not supplant it.