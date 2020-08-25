Opinion | Seth Whitehead: California blackouts show what happens when states go too far

“Keep It In the Ground” activist groups continue to aggressively pressure lawmakers at the state and national level to mandate a rapid transition to 100% renewable electricity generation and an all-electric vehicle fleet. Intermittent wind and solar power are the centerpieces of this agenda, while traditional sources of energy such as oil and natural gas would supposedly be phased out completely.
But the folly of this extreme policy was on full display this week in California, where rolling blackouts left hundreds of thousands without power during a dangerous heat wave.
The reason for the blackouts, according to the San Jose Mercury News and numerous energy experts: “The state’s historic shift away from fossil fuels such as natural gas, which provide consistent power, toward cleaner sources such as solar and wind energy, which rise and fall with the weather and the sun.”
As the Sacramento Bee reported, the chief executive of the California Independent System Operator traces the blackouts to a fundamental problem: “California is heavily reliant on solar and other renewable energy sources, and in the evening the solar power vanishes even as more customers switch on their air conditioning.”
California passed a law in 2018 that mandates 100% of the state’s energy come from carbon-free and renewable energy sources by 2045 and at least 60% come from carbon-free sources by 2030.
The mandate has forced utilities to invest in not-ready-for-primetime renewable infrastructure even though batteries capable of storing adequate amounts of power generated by these sources don’t currently exist. As a result, several natural gas and nuclear plants have been closed prematurely and energy reliability in the Golden State has diminished dramatically.
As Stanford University economics professor Frank Wolak told the Mercury News: “We have a much more risky supply of energy now because the sun doesn’t always shine when we want and the wind doesn’t always blow when we want.”
Power generated in California from solar and other renewable sources often exceeds demand during the day. But solar generation in particular drops dramatically as the sun sets in the evening, which happens to when peak demand occurs. Coupled with increased air conditioner use during the heat wave, the policy has been a recipe for disaster.
As the Mercury News reported: “But the crisis — the first rolling blackouts on California’s power grid since 2001 — has exposed a dangerous vulnerability. Not only are millions of people who are working from home during the coronavirus pandemic inconvenienced, but power shutoffs endanger public health, particularly elderly residents who can fall ill or die from heat stroke.”
In addition to this week’s blackouts, renewable energy mandates have also led to California electricity costs increasing at six times the rate as the rest of the country since 2011.
Similar policies are being pushed by “Keep It In the Ground” activists here in Illinois, which begs the question: Do we really want California to be a model for our state?
The last thing the more than 1.6 million Illinoisans who are living below the poverty line and already spending roughly a quarter of their incomes on energy costs need is higher power bills. In the real world, access to affordable, reliable energy is a far bigger priority than idealistically driven renewable energy campaigns that deliver neither. Such policies would do much more than potentially leave Illinoisans in the dark.
Seth Whitehead is the executive director of the Illinois Petroleum Resources Board, which is a nonprofit organization that provides public awareness and education programs regarding the upstream Illinois oil and gas industry.
