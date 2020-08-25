Opinion | Seth Whitehead: California blackouts show what happens when states go too far

The mandate has forced utilities to invest in not-ready-for-primetime renewable infrastructure even though batteries capable of storing adequate amounts of power generated by these sources don’t currently exist. As a result, several natural gas and nuclear plants have been closed prematurely and energy reliability in the Golden State has diminished dramatically.

As Stanford University economics professor Frank Wolak told the Mercury News: “We have a much more risky supply of energy now because the sun doesn’t always shine when we want and the wind doesn’t always blow when we want.”

Power generated in California from solar and other renewable sources often exceeds demand during the day. But solar generation in particular drops dramatically as the sun sets in the evening, which happens to when peak demand occurs. Coupled with increased air conditioner use during the heat wave, the policy has been a recipe for disaster.

As the Mercury News reported: “But the crisis — the first rolling blackouts on California’s power grid since 2001 — has exposed a dangerous vulnerability. Not only are millions of people who are working from home during the coronavirus pandemic inconvenienced, but power shutoffs endanger public health, particularly elderly residents who can fall ill or die from heat stroke.”